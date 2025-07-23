Former Clare hurler Niall Gilligan found not guilty of assaulting 12-year-old boy

A JURY HAS found former All-Star and Clare All-Ireland winning hurler, Niall Gilligan not guilty of assaulting a then 12-year-old boy with a stick.
At Ennis Circuit Court today, the jury delivered a majority not guilty verdict that Mr Gilligan of Rossroe, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge had assaulted causing harm of the boy at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Sixmilebridge on 5 October 2023.
Mr Gilligan sat impassive in the court as the court registrar read out the not guilty verdicts in the case concerning the assault causing harm charge and use of a stick.
In his closing speech to the jury on Monday, counsel for Gilligan, Patrick Whyms BL said in no way is Mr Gilligan trying to suggest that he was entitled to punish the boy as was suggested and said that the injuries sustained by the boy “are clearly regrettable”.
Whyms said that on the evening at the Jamaica Inn hostel, Mr Gilligan “didn’t know that he was dealing with a child and did not create this situation”.
Whyms said that Mr Gilligan “was at the end of his tether” by the vandalism being done to a vacant property he was trying to sell.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
Written by Gordon Deegan and posted on TheJournal.ie
