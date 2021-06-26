Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 26 June 2021
Kearney slips back but still in the mix in Munich

The Dubliner is six shots behind new leader Viktor Hovland.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 9:10 PM
57 minutes ago 665 Views 0 Comments
Niall Kearney (file pic).
Image: ©Russell Pritchard/Presseye
Image: ©Russell Pritchard/Presseye

NIALL KEARNEY SLIPPED back from his overnight lead at the BMW International Open and sits six shots back from new frontrunner Viktor Hovland heading into tomorrow’s final round.

Norway’s Hovland, who has designs on a spot on Pádraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup squad, shot a magnificent bogey-free third round of 64 to seize the lead through 72 holes, while Kearney posted a third-round 72 in which he recorded as many bogeys as birdies — three of each.

Hovland is ranked 14th in the world and, by dint of his international performances, is already set to represent Europe at Whistling Straits but victory in Bavaria tomorrow could copper-fasten his Ryder Cup berth. It would also see him become the first Norwegian ever to win on the European Tour; he is already the first from his country to win in America, with two PGA Tour titles to his name.

The 23-year-old recorded eight birdies today to give himself a three-shot lead over Spaniard Jorge Campillo at 17 under par, while South Africa’s Darren Fichardt is a shot further back in third.

Dublin’s Kearney is tied for fourth on 11 under with Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.

