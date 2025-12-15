The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kildare's Niall Kelly announces retirement from inter-county football
KILDARE’S NIALL KELLY has announced his retirement from inter-county football.
Kelly represented Kildare over 100 times having debuted as a 19-year-old.
The Athy clubman scored a total of 14 goals and 138 points during his senior career.
Kelly won a Leinster U21 Championship in 2013 and his final season with the Lillywhites ended with a Tailteann Cup success earlier this year.
Kelly also won a Sigerson Cup with UCD in 2016 and three Kildare Senior Football Championships with Athy, in 2011, 2020 and 2025.
