Kildare's Niall Kelly announces retirement from inter-county football

KILDARE’S NIALL KELLY has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Kelly represented Kildare over 100 times having debuted as a 19-year-old.

The Athy clubman scored a total of 14 goals and 138 points during his senior career.

Kelly won a Leinster U21 Championship in 2013 and his final season with the Lillywhites ended with a Tailteann Cup success earlier this year.

Kelly also won a Sigerson Cup with UCD in 2016 and three Kildare Senior Football Championships with Athy, in 2011, 2020 and 2025.