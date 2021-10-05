Stormers lock Adré Smith cited for alleged bite on Munster's Niall Scannell

STORMERS LOCK ADRÉ Smith has been cited for an alleged bite on Munster hooker Niall Scannell during the sides’ United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Moments before Jean Kleyn’s try in the 45th minute of what transpired to be a bonus-point win for the hosts, Scannell emerged from a tussle with Smith on the ground and was seen to remonstrate with the touch judge.

He relayed the allegation of a bite to match referee Andrew Brace as soon as Kleyn was awarded his score, very conspicuously pointing towards his leg. A consequent TMO review could find no conclusive evidence of a bite from the available broadcast angles, a fact which Munster captain Peter O’Mahony accepted with the caveat that Scannell was, in O’Mahony’s words, sporting “a full-on bite mark” on his leg.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said post-match that the southern province would pursue the issue “through the right channels”. Scannell was examined by the head of Munster’s medical team, Dr Jamie Kearns, following the game. That report was then sent to match commissioner Helen O’Reilly who, as is conventional practice, had 48 hours from the full-time whistle to assess any relevant video or medical evidence.

Smith was tonight cited under Law 9.12: A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

The lock will face a disciplinary panel via videoconference. The panel in question will be comprised of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair) and Iain Leslie — both from Scotland — and Janet Gedrych of Wales.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here: