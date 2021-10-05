Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Stormers lock Adré Smith cited for alleged bite on Munster's Niall Scannell

A TMO review of the alleged incident took place during Saturday’s fixture but the broadcast angles available were inconclusive.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:24 PM
47 minutes ago 4,229 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5566253
Scannell and Smith (bottom left) tussle in the lead-up to Jean Kleyn's try.
Scannell and Smith (bottom left) tussle in the lead-up to Jean Kleyn's try.
Scannell and Smith (bottom left) tussle in the lead-up to Jean Kleyn's try.

STORMERS LOCK ADRÉ Smith has been cited for an alleged bite on Munster hooker Niall Scannell during the sides’ United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Moments before Jean Kleyn’s try in the 45th minute of what transpired to be a bonus-point win for the hosts, Scannell emerged from a tussle with Smith on the ground and was seen to remonstrate with the touch judge.

He relayed the allegation of a bite to match referee Andrew Brace as soon as Kleyn was awarded his score, very conspicuously pointing towards his leg. A consequent TMO review could find no conclusive evidence of a bite from the available broadcast angles, a fact which Munster captain Peter O’Mahony accepted with the caveat that Scannell was, in O’Mahony’s words, sporting “a full-on bite mark” on his leg.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said post-match that the southern province would pursue the issue “through the right channels”. Scannell was examined by the head of Munster’s medical team, Dr Jamie Kearns, following the game. That report was then sent to match commissioner Helen O’Reilly who, as is conventional practice, had 48 hours from the full-time whistle to assess any relevant video or medical evidence.

Smith was tonight cited under Law 9.12: A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

The lock will face a disciplinary panel via videoconference. The panel in question will be comprised of Sheriff Kathrine Mackie (Chair) and Iain Leslie — both from Scotland — and Janet Gedrych of Wales.

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie