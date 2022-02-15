'I've managed to make 99 caps so far but the biggest thing is not being at a major tournament'

IT’S A CASE of mixed emotions as Niamh Fahey sits on the brink of her 100th cap milestone.

The Republic of Ireland star defender and Liverpool captain will become an international centurion over the next couple of days in sunny Spain — potentially as soon as tomorrow.

Vera Pauw’s side face Poland in their Pinatar Cup opener [KO 2.30pm Irish time], with two more games to follow in La Manga as preparations kickstart for their next 2023 World Cup qualifier away to a formidable Sweden outfit in April.

When she spoke to the media this morning, 34-year-old Fahey had been given no indication as to whether or not she would start against the Poles, but the landmark moment is certainly within touching distance.

“Hopefully over one of the three games I will make the 100th cap,” she smiled. “It’s an amazing thing to be on the verge of doing it, but it’s also a bit of a distraction because I’m waiting to see: Are you going to get the start, are you not?

“Obviously when it happens I’m going to be very proud, but at the minute, I’m a little bit on edge.”

“To be honest, it’s not nice,” she added on the nervy wait, as she looks to pass the time.

“My family are sending best wishes and I’m getting a lot of congratulations. But it is just a number at the end of the day and it is built up a bit more than it should be. I’m trying to keep my head down, concentrate on what we are meant to be doing: game-plans and training, and just waiting. But it is not a nice feeling.”

One thing’s for sure: she’s happy the box will be ticked at this friendly tournament, rather than during a crucial qualifier game.

Cap one came in similar circumstances; at the Algarve Cup in March 2007. She started in a 1-1 draw against Portugal, and it’s perhaps fitting that she was there alongside the three other members of the exclusive WNT Centurion Club in Emma Byrne (134), Áine O’Gorman (111) and Ciara Grant (105); O’Gorman is still a team-mate, while Byrne and Grant were two “strong role models” when she joined the set-up.

“To be honest, I can’t really remember the game at all. And that’s being brutally honest,” Fahey laughs.

“It was Noel King who gave me the start. I just remember being really nervous, and excited with the anticipation, but I don’t really remember how the game went, to be honest with you. It’s a long time ago, that’s pretty much a given.”

Fahey has been at Liverpool since 2018. Source: PA

What about wearing the green jersey at senior level for the first time?

“Every time I put on the jersey it’s a special feeling. It’s an amazing honour and I’m so proud to do it every time, whether it’s the first [cap], the second, the fifth, it’s just an amazing feeling every time you get the chance to wear the green jersey.”

Remarkably, she’s gone the distance and played 90-plus minutes in 86 of her 99 caps to date. While she has yet to score, she did convert her penalty in a shoot-out against Portugal in her third game – although that technically came after full-time, so is not counted in her tally.

Since her debut 14 years ago, there have been plenty of highs and lows. When asked for a standout moment, the Galway native’s mind reverts to the missing jigsaw piece thus far.

“It’s been fantastic, obviously. One of the biggest things is not having made the step to a major finals. I’ve managed to make 99 caps so far but the biggest thing is not being at a major tournament, and that’s something that I want to happen.

“It’s great having all these caps but not making a finals is a disappointment, so hopefully that will happen this campaign.

“We’re in a good position,” she later adds. “We’re obviously in a tough group, but I think so far with where we are — we’re second, we’ve put ourselves in a strong position and we have tough games coming up but I’m very confident that we can do it and we can finally get across the line.

“It would mean everything, it would be the pinnacle of my career, if I was able to be part of it, get us to a finals and be part of history, it would mean absolutely everything and hopefully we can do it.”

Fahey on the ball for Galway in 2005. Source: Andrew Paton/INPHO

It would undoubtedly be the jewel in the crown of a glittering career, which also threw up an All-Ireland senior ladies football title with Galway in 2004 and participation in a seminal moment for Irish women’s football in the 2017 strike at Liberty Hall.

Having previously played at Arsenal and Chelsea, Fahey is now leading the charge at Liverpool, where the Reds are closing in on promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Joined by the “fantastic” Megan Campbell and “flying” Leanne Kiernan on Merseyside — and in La Manga this week — Fahey is enjoying every moment atop the Championship table.

“Where we are, you couldn’t have asked for it to have gone better up to this point, 10 points clear, but London City are putting up a good fight and it’s by no means won yet.

“We have a lot of tough games on the way, we’re in a good position but that’s all it is. We take it each game as it comes, we need to finish it off and see it through.”

Each game as it comes, like every one to date through this monumental journey.

An exciting few weeks lie ahead for Ireland’s newest centurion, for both club and country, and it all begins with FAI President Gerry McAnaney due to present her with that hard-earned gold cap this evening.