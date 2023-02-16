Armagh star earns Ireland Sevens trial

ARMAGH LADIES FOOTBALL star Niamh Marley is suddenly eyeing the Olympic dream, on trial in the Irish Rugby Sevens set-up.

As first reported locally by Richard Bullick, the powerful and dynamic Orchard county midfielder is currently in the middle of a three-week trial with Aiden McNulty’s side.

A relative newcomer to top-level rugby, 30-year-old Marley starred for Ulster through their disappointing recent inter-pro series, and is now vying to be part of an Irish team targetting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“It has been a complete whirlwind really,” Marley, who plays her club rugby with Dungannon, said, as quoted by the Ulster Gazette.

“My Ulster coach Neil Alcorn asked if I was sitting down. He said he’d been talking to Aiden McNulty, who had seen me during the inter-pros and wanted to invite me to trial in the Irish Sevens set-up for three weeks. My immediate reaction was probably disbelief.

“It’s crazy, an absolute baptism of fire, a sink-or-swim scenario, but really, really exciting.”

The Lissummon Gaelic football clubwoman is in her 15th season with Armagh, who are operating under the watchful eye of former Kildare goalkeeper Shane McCormack.

Multi-sport star Niamh Marley is hoping to reach the 2024 Paris @Olympics with the @IrishRugby Sevens. @UlsterRugby pic.twitter.com/tkDMZ80wVM — Newry Reporter (@newryreporter) February 14, 2023

Should an IRFU contract arise from this trial, Marley would have to put her inter-county commitments — and presumably her teaching career — on hold in a blow to McCormack and co.

She’s one of several multi-sport stars in the Armagh team: Blaithin Mackin is an AFLW champion with Melbourne, Caroline O’Hanlon is a netball international and is currently plying her trade in England’s Super League (at Leeds Rhinos alongside Antrim’s Michelle Magee), and there are a couple of talented soccer and camogie players involved.

In general, there has been no shortage of crossover between ladies football and rugby through the years, with Louise Galvin (Kerry), Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Eimear Considine (Clare) and Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow) among the most recognisable Irish Sevens internationals and inter-county players.

John McVitty / INPHO Marley (right) in action against Leinster last month. John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Meath ace Vikki Wall, currently on the books of AFLW side North Melbourne, has also been linked with a switch to the oval ball game.

“It’s great, I think with the way the two codes are, it’s such an exciting place,” Marley — daughter of Armagh 1977 All-Ireland finalist Noel and one of four sisters to have soldiered for the county (Caoimhe, Sarah and Catherine are the others) – told The42 in January.

It’s destination Vancouver next for McNulty’s side, their newest triallist hoping to be on board for the Canada Sevens from 3 to 5 March.