Dublin great Niamh McEvoy announces retirement

DUBLIN’S NIAMH McEVOY has announced her retirement from senior intercounty football, calling time on an incredible career.

McEvoy first joined the Dublin senior panel in 2007, and went on to become a key player across a hugely successful period for the county.

The St Sylvester’s forward won five All-Irelands with Dublin, along with two NFL Division 1 crowns and a Division 2 title. The 31-year-old also won an All Star in 2019.

McEvoy confirmed her retirement tonight on Virgin Media Sport’s AFLW Highlights Show. McEvoy spent two seasons with AFLW side Melbourne, joining the club in 2019 before returning to Ireland last year and helping Dublin land a fourth successive All-Ireland.

“Obviously I had no involvement during the National League, which just finished there over the weekend,” McEvoy said.

“I had rang Mick Bohan in December to announce my retirement after Sylvester’s finished up our great club run.

“I just decided it was the end for me. This is the first year in probably 18 years that I won’t wear a Dublin jersey. I played the whole way up through the underage ranks and had more than a decade with the senior team, so I’m just really grateful for the time I had there.

🏆 5 All-Irelands

⭐ An All-Star

🏐 A senior player since 2007



Niamh McEvoy has called time on an unbelievable @DublinLadiesG career 👏

What a servant she's been for @LadiesFootball.



"This is the first year in 18 years I won't wear a @DubGAAOfficial jersey."

Well done @NiamhoMc pic.twitter.com/dkp55CljPl — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 11, 2022

“I’m just really grateful. Playing for Dublin and playing county can be all consuming, and you need to be a bit selfish at times. I’m just really grateful for the huge support I got from my family, and my Mam and Dad in particular, Joan and Dave. And I suppose Dean (Rock) was pretty sound too, and my club are great.

“For me it wasn’t really about the All-Irelands. At the time, obviously that was such a big deal, but I just made such amazing connections with some really, really great people. Coaches like Mick Bohan, I had a great relationship with him.

“It’s been great and I’ve (made) friends for life and memories that I’ll cherish forever.”

