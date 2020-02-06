This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Welsh hope Nick Tompkins can pass test after Saracens centre gets the nod to face Ireland

Wales coach Wayne Pivac makes just one change to his starting line-up with Tompkins coming in at outside centre and George North moving to the wing.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,377 Views 2 Comments
Nick Tompkins on his Welsh debut last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Nick Tompkins on his Welsh debut last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WALES HAVE MADE just one change to their starting XV for Saturday’s game against Ireland with centre Nick Tompkins handed his first international start after making a superb debut in last weekend’s facile win over Italy.

And yet, it remains an interesting selection, not just because Gareth Davies is fit again at scrum-half – but has to be content with a place among the replacements and not just because George North has returned to his preferred habitat on the wing.

Instead so much of the focus centres around the outside centre, Tompkins, who made a first-half cameo as an outside centre, setting up Josh Adams for the first of his three tries, and who then played inside centre in the second half in place of Hadleigh Parkes. He shone in that position, too.

“Nick showed that he’s got a lot of talent and ability,” Welsh coach Wayne Pivac said afterwards. “He was given an opportunity and he took it with both hands. You love to see that on debut. A lot of people now know who Tompkins is.”

Everyone in Ireland will discover it for themselves on Saturday, Tompkins holding off fit-again Owen Watkin for a spot on the side and proving that Wales can cope without Jonathan Davies, the long term resident of that No13 shirt.

Davies is one of a number of key long-term absentees in the Welsh ranks – Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell, Tomas Francis and Josh Navidi are also booked up at the physio’s room. And yet this is still a strong side.

Last weekend, their back-row excelled – Justin Tipuric winning the man of the match award, Aaron Wainwright showing up well as did Taulupe Faletau.

Tomos Williams had a fine game at scrum back – hence why the established and excellent Gareth Davies has to put up with a place on the bench.

The pack is unchanged but the bench is not. Rhys Carré comes in for Rob Evans; Adam Beard replaces Cory Hill, who has a leg injury; Davies gets the nod over Webb as replacement scrum half; Owen Williams is in and Jarrod Evans is out while McNicholl has to be content to be a sub this week after being a debutant starter last weekend.

Wales:

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. George North
13. Nick Tompkins
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Tomos Williams

1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Dillon Lewis
4. Jake Ball
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 

16. Ryan Elias
17. Rhys Carré
18. Leon Brown
19. Adam Beard
20. Ross Moriarty
21. Gareth Davies
22. Owen Williams
23. Johnny McNicholl

