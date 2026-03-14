Ireland's Tuthill clinches European silver medal as McClenaghan strikes gold at World Cup

THERE WAS JOY for Ireland in athletics and gymnastics today, as Nicola Tuthill and Rhys McClenaghan both secured medals at major competitions.

Tuthill threw a new personal best in the hammer throw to earn a silver medal at the European Throwing Cup in Nicosia, while McClenaghan won a gold medal in the pommel at the Antalya World Cup in Turkey.

Tuthill’s throw of 72.48m improves on the 71.75m she threw in August of last year, and brings her closer to Eileen O’Keeffe’s national record of 73.21m.

𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐚 🤝𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬



🥈Olympian and World Championship finalist Nicola Tuthill delivered a superb performance in Nicosia, winning SILVER in the women’s hammer throw with a new PERSONAL BEST of 72.48m🤩



The result is even more impressive after a disrupted few… pic.twitter.com/c8WeRVXRll — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 14, 2026

The gold medal went to Denmark’s Katrine Koch Jacobsen who set a national record and the world lead with a throw of 75.52m.

Elsewhere on day one of the European Throwing Cup, Ireland’s Anna Gavigan finished fifth in the U23 women’s discus with a season’s best throw of 51.07m to open her season strongly.

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It marked another solid performance from the Lambay Sports Academy athlete who also medalled at the event last year.

There will be more Irish in action at the event tomorrow. Niamh Fogarty of Raheny Shamrock AC will compete in the senior women’s discuss, while her clubmate Eric Favors features in the senior men’s shot put, and Conor Cusack [Lake District AC] will be in the senior men’s javelin.

The Olympic champion is back on the horse! Rhys McClenaghan 🇮🇪 scores a solid 13.900 to lead the way in his first World Cup final since the Paris #Olympics. 💪 #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/p3uMrBzMVB — World Gymnastics (@gymnastics) March 14, 2026

In gymnastics, McClenaghan produced a score of 13.900 to top the podium in the final of the men’s pommel at the Antalya World Cup. This is also an Olympics qualifier event for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

After qualifying third on Thursday, McClenaghan performed first in the final and maintained his first-place position throughout.

His teammate James Hickey was also in the pommel, taking the bronze medal with a score of 13.566.

There was further success for Ireland in the floor exercise after Eamon Montgomery took silver with a score of 13.833.

Daniel Fox represented Ireland on the rings while Oisín O’Connell performed on the high bar, and Chester Enriquez was another Irish representative in the floor exercise.