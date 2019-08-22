This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal ready to hand €80m signing Pepe first start in Liverpool clash

Gunners boss Unai Emery believes the Ivorian winger is progressing well ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 4:45 PM
40 minutes ago 1,289 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4778110
Pepe came on as a substitute against Burnley.
Image: Nigel French
Pepe came on as a substitute against Burnley.
Pepe came on as a substitute against Burnley.
Image: Nigel French

UNAI EMERY SUGGESTED he is ready to hand record signing Nicolas Pepe a first Arsenal start in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Ivory Coast forward arrived in a deal that could reach a reported club-record £72 million (€80m) from Lille in the close season but has been limited to substitute appearances in wins over Newcastle United and Burnley.

Gunners boss Emery has been reluctant to thrust the 24-year-old into action due to a lack of pre-season preparation at Arsenal.

But Emery hinted a more prominent role is possible for Pepe against Liverpool as the only two teams with 100% records in the Premier League face each other at Anfield.

“The most important thing is, like a person, to help him and his family to feel comfortable here. Now he is three weeks into working here with us,” Emery said of Pepe.

“He didn’t do the pre-season here but he’s progressively feeling better. For example, in the first match, he played 15 minutes in Newcastle, then he played 45 minutes against Burnley.

“I think his individual performances are progressively getting better. For Saturday, he is maybe ready to have more minutes.

I am going to decide tomorrow, but really his progress has been positive and has been good for the team and for him.

“The most important piece of the adaptation is to help him to feel easy and be comfortable with us.”

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal manager Unai Emery. Source: EMPICS Sport

Emery, who will also make a decision on Friday over the availability of Mesut Ozil (illness) and Granit Xhaka (leg), has led Arsenal to two opening league wins for the first time in a decade.

But in Arsenal’s last visit to Anfield they were ransacked 5-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s men and Emery says the test against the Reds is an opportunity for his side to show their quality.

“Each match is a big challenge and each match is for us to prepare best as possible. The idea is to continue creating in our way and style,” he added.

“We need to be strong and also we can recover some players to be fit. I think we are closer to achieving everyone being ready to play, but we need some more time.

For Saturday, we are in good spirits and our players are ready to play with big ambition to do something important.

“It’s a big stadium with a big atmosphere and I want to play every match in our amazing stadium with our amazing supporters in our home.

“It’s going to be a different game to Burnley because the team is different. They are going to demand different tactical issues, but we want to play and show how we are now. “It’s a big test to show their capacity and our capacity.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie