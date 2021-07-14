'I was as guilty as anyone - we need to refocus and actually referee what's in law'

FORMER LEADING PROFESSIONAL referee Nigel Owens is hopeful that rugby’s new 50:22 kicking law won’t lead to teams simply kicking for touch repeatedly.

World Rugby confirmed that the 50:22 kick will be trialled globally across all competitions that start after 1 August.

The 50:22 law means that if a player kicks from inside their own half and the ball bounces before going into touch inside the opposition 22, the kicking team will get to throw into the subsequent lineout.

Owens, who refereed the 2015 World Cup final, is hoping to see a positive change in the game as a result of a law that has already been trialled in Australia.

“If it works out the way we’re hoping it does, it’s going to benefit the game because you’re going to need another guy back to cover those touchlines in the 22 and that means there’s one less guy in the defence, so hopefully that will open up space for attacking rugby,” said Owens today.

“What you don’t want is that teams will rely on just kick and kick and kick to get that possession in the 22. It’s going to be very interesting to see how that pans out in the nitty-gritty of tournaments and must-win games.

“It sounds a good law but the proof will be in the pudding. If teams and coaches bring the attitude to use it as an attacking weapon, hopefully it will be good for the game.”

World Rugby is also moving the goal-line drop-out to the global trial phase too.

This law means that if the attacking team is held up over the tryline or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area, the defending team will take a drop-out from their own tryline. If the attacking team kicks into the in-goal area and the defending team grounds the ball there, the defending team also receives a drop-out from their own tryline.

Owens retired from pro refereeing this season. Source: Andy Watts/INPHO

“I do like the drop-out from the goal-line if you’re held up,” said Owens. “Because what I hope that will do is… if you get a lineout five-metres out now and set up a maul, it’s very difficult to defend.

“Also, we see rucks and contacts areas within five metres of the tryline, it’s just pick-and-go, pick-and-go, then brute force will get you over in the end.

“Hopefully what this will mean is you’re making sure that the attacking side, instead of maybe risking being held up and turning over the ball, hopefully it will encourage them to spread the ball out a bit and we’ll see a few more tries scored by the backline rather than these pick-and-drives.

“That would have a huge impact, not just for the viewers and enjoyment of the game, but also for player safety. The less huge contacts you have time after time after time, that would hopefully be safer.”

One of World Rugby’s aims with the goal-line drop-out is to reduce the number of scrums in games.

Owens is hopeful that scrums will remain important but does admit that refereeing long sequences of five-metre scrums can be tough.

“You can still have that big part of the game but it will reduce the number of scrums there. It’s hugely important that the scrum remains an integral part of the game. Rugby is a special sport because it’s a sport for all shapes and sizes. If you depower the scrum, you’re going to lose a huge amount of the playing population and change the whole context of the game.

“But you don’t want scrums to become monotonous, scrum after scrum, so this will still allow the scrummage to be a potent attacking weapon but will encourage teams to be a bit more creative.

“Hopefully we get that balance because I can tell you, the last thing you want as a referee is to be stuck down in that corner five metres out from the tryline just getting scrum after scrum after scrum – it’s the last thing that anybody wants, I think.”

World Rugby’s new suite of global trial laws also includes asking referees to sanction any breakdown clearouts that target the lower limbs of defenders, the aim here being to make the breakdown safer.

World Rugby hopes to make the breakdown safer. Source: Dougie Allward/INPHO

Given the existing focus around cleanouts to the neck and head area, players arriving at the breakdown may have a very small window in which to remove defenders jackaling for a turnover.

Owens’ view is that safety at the breakdown starts with referees ensuring jacklers are genuinely on their feet when competing for the ball.

“The key thing here is that they keep players on their feet,” said Owens. “Referees and World Rugby need to be really strict, as it is in law, that players stay on their feet. We need to be sure the jackler is not jackaling off his feet, he’s jackaling in a strong position supporting his own bodyweight.

“That will give a window of opportunity for him to be cleared out legally and much less dangerously than we see on occasions now.

“Referees being strict on keeping players on their feet will stop players diving in at lower limbs and also prevent players coming in late and aiming high up near the head. The key is making sure the jackler is refereed to be on his feet so there’s a window for a legal, dynamic, much safer cleanout.”

World Rugby has also announced a clampdown on the already illegal action of three or more players pre-latching before contact, which tends to happen frequently as attacking teams pummel the tryline.

One-player latches are still permitted – as long as the latching player stays on their feet, enters through the gate, and doesn’t flop onto the ground to prevent a breakdown contest.

Owens said this area of refereeing has slipped in recent seasons and he is hopeful a renewed focus will make rugby better to watch and safer to play.

“It has slipped and I’m as guilty as anybody. Because referees, spectators and everybody wanted continuity in the game, the ball would just come back and you would carry on.

Owens hopes to see a safer game and a better spectacle. Source: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

“But if we are stricter on getting people through the gate, keeping them on their feet, making sure that if a latcher goes to ground, they’ve got to either reload onto their feet or get out of the way to allow a contest, hopefully that will help the continuity in the game.

“The laws of rugby are there for a reason – to enable us to have a hugely physical game that’s enjoyable to watch and safe for the people on the field.

“I was as guilty as anyone but sometimes we do need to refocus and actually referee what’s in law. If we do that, the game will look after itself.”

The Welshman is currently on duty as an analyst for Sky Sports during the Lions tour of South Africa, providing expert commentary on refereeing and the laws.

Owens, who says he is not at all surprised by Alun Wyn Jones’ return to the tour, has enjoyed providing insight into refereeing.

“I don’t want to criticise referees because I know what it’s like to be there,” said Owens.

“I hope I can help to educate the viewers on what the referee has done right and explain those decisions.

“Then I will be honest, not calling referees out, but if there is something wrong, try to explain what the referee is probably seeing and maybe what he hasn’t seen.”

Sky Sports Lions pundit, Nigel Owens, was speaking ahead of this evening's clash with South Africa 'A' side [KO 7pm].