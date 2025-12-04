Supreme Court decides against allowing appeal by Conor McGregor over Nikita Hand ruling

THE SUPREME COURT has decided it will not allow a further appeal by Conor McGregor against findings that he had sexually assaulted Nikita Hand.

The decision has been welcomed by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, which said it means that the “acutely distressing and difficult” legal process has now concluded for the young woman.

In November last year, a High Court civil jury found that McGregor had assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

McGregor appealed this result at the Court of Appeal, but last July it rejected the former MMA fighter’s challenge to the High Court jury verdict that he assaulted Nikita Hand.

Advertisement

The court upheld the jury’s award of €248,000 in damages to Nikita Hand and directed that she was entitled to her legal costs against McGregor.

It’s emerged today that the three-judge panel has decided against allowing the appeal on grounds including whether it meets the “interests of justice” threshold needed to proceed in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has also rejected an attempt by McGregor’s friend James Lawrence to appeal a decision not to award him his costs in the case.

In the original court case, Lawrence was found not to have assaulted Nikita Hand.

Chief Executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Rachel Morrogh, said today’s decision validated Nikita Hand.

“We are so pleased for Nikita Hand, who in the face of great adversity was unshakeable in her determination that there be consequences for the harm done to her,” Morrogh said.

“There is no more road for this to run — the original judgement stands, and Nikita Hand’s truth is validated once again.

“We are proud to have supported her on this journey and send her our best wishes for continued health and healing as she rebuilds her life with her family and friends.”

Morrogh added that she hopes that other survivors take “courage and hope” from the case.

“Our message to them is: No matter what happened to you, when it was, who did it to you or how it happened, please reach out for support,” Morrogh said.

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie