This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Young Manchester City attacker turns back on England to declare for Germany

Lukas Nmecha, an England U21 international, played for Germany U21s in a win against England last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 11:24 AM
48 minutes ago 3,150 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4563092

MANCHESTER CITY FORWARD Lukas Nmecha has turned his back on England to play international football for Germany.

The 20-year-old was born in Hamburg but raised in England after his parents relocated while he was still very young.

Nmecha has represented England at every youth level between U16 and U21, but he made his debut for the Germany U21 side this week.

lukas-nmecha-england-germany_140wo6wmj59uz1jgylpsisrabn Lukas Nmecha has played for both England and Germany at U21 level, but has now committed to the latter.

The City starlet came on as a second-half substitute as Germany secured a 2-1 win over the Three Lions at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking after the match, Nmecha revealed he is switching allegiances permanently, after giving the issue a great deal of thought.

He stated: “I chose Germany, where I was born, I’ve been thinking a long time about what I really want, that was the right decision, and it’s final.

“I learned 10 minutes before the game that I’m allowed to play, it was just pure joy, and the coach was happy with me.” 

Nmecha’s international U-turn comes just four months after he scored a goal for England’s U20 side in a 2-0 win over Germany, in a stunning 30-minute cameo which also included an assist.

The attacker went on to explain why he has ultimately chosen to pledge his international future to Germany over England, crediting U21 coach Stefan Kuntz for talking him round.

He also expressed his desire to earn a spot in Kuntz’s squad for the European U21 Championships this summer, which are taking place in Italy and San Marino.

“The coach was at my house and talked about the team spirit, he convinced me,” Nmecha added. “I feel really good in this team and hopefully I will play in the European Championship and then I want to win there as well.”

At club level, Nmecha has spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Championship side Preston North End, but he is due to return to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The young attacker has contributed two goals and four assists in 33 matches for Preston, helping them to launch a play-off bid.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    Spain labour to victory in the absence of manager
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    Irish Player Ratings: Whelan and McGoldrick star in feel-good Irish win against Georgia
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie