Tipperary and Dublin stars claim latest GAA player of the month awards

TIPPERARY MIDFIELDER NOEL McGrath and Dublin forward Con O’Callaghan landed the PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for August today.

It’s been a remarkable week for McGrath, who was named man-of-the-match as Tipperary landed All-Ireland honours against Kilkenny last Sunday.

The Loughmore Castleiney clubman played a key role in the middle third against the Cats to seal his third Celtic Cross medal.

Tipperary hurler Noel McGrath was at PwC offices in Dublin today to pick up his award. Source: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

O’Callaghan meanwhile bagged two goals in Dublin’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Mayo earlier this month.

The Cuala star is gearing up for the decider against Kerry on Sunday week as the Dubs bid to win a historic fifth Sam Maguire in succession.

