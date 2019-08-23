Tipperary and Dublin stars claim latest GAA player of the month awards

TIPPERARY MIDFIELDER NOEL McGrath and Dublin forward Con O’Callaghan landed the PWC GAA/GPA player of the month awards for August today.
It’s been a remarkable week for McGrath, who was named man-of-the-match as Tipperary landed All-Ireland honours against Kilkenny last Sunday.
The Loughmore Castleiney clubman played a key role in the middle third against the Cats to seal his third Celtic Cross medal.
O’Callaghan meanwhile bagged two goals in Dublin’s All-Ireland semi-final victory over Mayo earlier this month.
The Cuala star is gearing up for the decider against Kerry on Sunday week as the Dubs bid to win a historic fifth Sam Maguire in succession.
