Leinster academy boss McNamara set for move to South Africa's Sharks

LEINSTER ACADEMY MANAGER Noel McNamara is set for a move to South Africa’s Sharks ahead of next season.

McNamara is a highly-rated young coach who led the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in 2019.

Sources in Ireland and South Africa have confirmed to The42 that he will now continue his career as an assistant coach with the Sharks, who will play against the four Irish provinces in the new United Rugby Championship [URC] from next season.

It’s understood the IRFU has played a part in facilitating McNamara’s move, with no opportunities currently available in Leinster’s senior coaching staff or in the other Irish provinces. The ambitious McNamara is very well-regarded within Leinster and the IRFU and there is hope he could return to the Irish system in the future.

Clare man McNamara initially showed his coaching promise in the schools game with Glenstal and then Clongowes, who he led to four Leinster Schools Senior Cup finals during his eight years in charge, winning trophies in 2010 and 2011.

He subsequently coached the Leinster Schooles and Ireland Schools sides and was employed by Leinster Rugby as an elite player development officer, leading onto his roles as Leinster academy manager and with the Ireland U20s.

In 2018, the IRFU helped to place McNamara with the North Harbour side in New Zealand’s Mitre 10 Cup for a three-month experience he later said was very beneficial to his development.

McNamara is now set to head abroad again as he looks to continue to build his coaching skills, with the Sharks ready to offer him a chance to take on a senior position as their attack and backs coach.

The Sharks will join the URC along with fellow South African sides the Stormers, Bulls, and Lions, meaning they will have regular games against Irish, Welsh, Scottish, and Italian opposition.

McNamara follows fellow Irishman Felix Jones into working in South African rugby, with the former Munster attack coach an integral part of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber’s Springboks set up.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Jones, who helped the Boks to World Cup success in 2019, manages the Springboks’ European-based players and is an important technical and tactical influence on the training pitch during their camps.

Former Ireland Women international Lynne Cantwell is also now part of SA Rugby, having been employed by Erasmus as the union’s first-ever high performance manager for the women’s game.

Cantwell has been tasked with guiding the growth and improvement of women’s rugby in South Africa, who are currently 13th in World Rugby’s official women’s rankings.

As for McNamara, he looks set for a new chapter in a fascinating coaching career that was not preceded by being a professional player.