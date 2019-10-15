This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Points shared in landmark World Cup qualifier between North and South Korea

Gianni Infantino looked on but there were no fans in attendance as North Korea and South Korea drew 0-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 1:51 PM
45 minutes ago 1,490 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4852006
North Korea host South Korea in World Cup qualifying
THE HISTORIC WORLD Cup qualifier between North Korea and South Korea in Pyongyang ended in a 0-0 draw at an empty Kim Il-sung Stadium.

South Korea last crossed the border for a friendly in 1990 but had never contested a competitive match in the North prior to Tuesday’s encounter.

The nations are technically still at war, with frosty relations persisting between their governments.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino attended the landmark match, but images relayed from the venue depicted empty stands.

A summary issued by the (South) Korean Football Association stated “both teams fought fiercely” as four yellow cards were handed out, two for each side.

Tottenham star Son Heung-min completed a full match for Paulo Bento’s South Korea side.

The draw leaves the teams level on seven points at the top of Group H after three games in the second phase of Asian qualifying for Qatar 2022.

South Korea are scheduled to host the return fixture in June 2020.

About the author:

The42 Team

