Freeman hat-trick eases Northampton into Champions Cup quarters with Clermont win

Northampton 46

Clermont 24

IN-FORM ENGLAND winger Tommy Freeman scored three times as Northampton Saints hammered Clermont 46-24 tonight to reach the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Freeman, 24, made his contributions in a 37-minute spell having also crossed in every game of this year’s Six Nations and last week’s English Premiership loss at Sale.

Advertisement

South African No 8 Juarno Augustus with a double and Freeman’s international team-mates in fly-half Fin Smith and No 8 Henry Pollock were the Saints’ other try scorers in a thrilling attacking display from the 2000 champions.

The French visitors were denied a first spot in the last eight since 2021 despite leading 10-0 after 13 minutes.

Two first-half yellow cards for lock Thomas Ceyte and Sebastien Bezy cost Les Jaunards dearly.

The three-time former runners up were also hampered by injury blows as they lost winger Bautista Delguy and iconic captain Fritz Lee to serious-looking problems.

The Saints will host the winners of Treviso’s trip to Castres, who face each other on Saturday, in next weekend’s quarters.

Northampton Saints' Henry Pollock scores a try during the Champions Cup match at Franklin's Gardens. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

– © AFP 2025