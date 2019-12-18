This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Northampton Saints trio cleared following citings from defeat to Leinster

Lewis Bean, Andy Symons and Matt Proctor are all free to play after the complaints were dismissed.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 18 Dec 2019, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,081 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4940337
Matt Proctor in possession for Northampton Saints during their defeat to Leinster last weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Matt Proctor in possession for Northampton Saints during their defeat to Leinster last weekend.
Matt Proctor in possession for Northampton Saints during their defeat to Leinster last weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CITING COMPLAINTS AGAINST three Northampton Saints players were dismissed after hearings held in London this afternoon.

The complaints against Lewis Bean, Andy Symons and Matt Proctor all stemmed from allegedly dangerous tackles during Saturday’s game against Leinster.

The English Premiership outfit suffered a 50-21 defeat to Leo Cullen’s side in their Heineken Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium.

The independent disciplinary committee decided that the clash of heads between Bean and Cian Healy was accidental, and that there was no act of foul play that could have warranted a red card.

The committee also concluded that Symons wasn’t guilty of foul play as the primary contact with James Tracy had been shoulder-to-shoulder, and there had been no contact with Tracy’s head or neck area.

Unlike Symons and Bean, Proctor was adjudged to have committed an act of foul play. However, it was decided that his tackle on Ciaran Frawley did not warrant a red card.

The committee determined that the contact to Frawley’s head and neck area was indirect rather than direct, and therefore constituted an on-field mitigating factor under World Rugby’s high tackle decision-making framework.

All three players are free to play, with Northampton currently preparing for a Premiership fixture away to Sale Sharks on Saturday.

