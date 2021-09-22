Tzolis scolded by Norwich City boss after swiping penalty from Idah

Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah clashed over the taking of a penalty during Norwich City's defeat to Liverpool.

Christos Tzolis and Adam Idah clashed over the taking of a penalty during Norwich City's defeat to Liverpool.

NORWICH CITY’S CHRISTOS Tzolis was scolded by manager Daniel Farke for taking a penalty that was saved by Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher during last night’s Carabao Cup meeting with Liverpool.

After the visitors had raced into an early lead at Carrow Road through Takumi Minamino, Norwich were presented with a chance to equalise shortly before half-time when Tyrone teenager Conor Bradley fouled Dimitris Giannoulis in the box.

Irish striker Adam Idah prepared to face fellow Corkman Kelleher from the penalty spot, only to have the ball swiped from him by Tzolis, who insisted on taking the kick.

The Greek youngster squandered the opportunity, with Liverpool going on to seal a 3-0 win following second-half strikes from Minamino and Divock Origi.

Afterwards, Farke confirmed to Sky Sports that Tzolis was not his designated penalty taker, adding that the 19-year-old had apologised for his actions.

“It was a big mistake,” said the Norwich boss. “Listen, he’s a young guy who was unbelievably emotional and excited, but this is what happens with young players – they take the wrong decisions.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I was a bit annoyed that none of my older players were aware that he shouldn’t take the penalties.

“I love this guy, he’ll be a top player for us in the future and in general he had a really good performance, but – believe me – in the dressing room it was made clear that this never happens again.

“He has made this mistake in his career once and we’ll make sure that he’ll never make such a mistake again.”