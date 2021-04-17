Norwich celebrate Premier League promotion and James Collins scores Luton's winner to dent Watford hopes

NORWICH HAVE SECURED promotion back to the Premier League without kicking a ball ahead of their Saturday night match with Bournemouth.

The Canaries were aware a victory over the Cherries at Carrow Road would ensure an instant return to the top flight after they were relegated in July.

However, promotion rivals Swansea and Brentford both failed to win in their 12.30pm kick-offs against Wycombe and Millwall, with the two games ending in draws, meaning Norwich’s points total of 90 can only be reached by Watford, who occupy the other automatic promotion spot in second.

The Canaries will get the chance to toast their top flight return and remain on track for the title with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Boss Daniel Farke remained in charge despite their bottom place finish in the Premier League last season and has masterminded a superb campaign, with 27 wins out of their 41 league fixtures so far.

Luton striker James Collins came off the bench to score with his first touch as the Hatters beat arch rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road for the first time since 1993.

The Hatters, who were the better side for long periods, were awarded a penalty with 18 minutes to go, as Collins came off the bench to send keeper Daniel Bachmann the wrong way and net the only goal of the game.

The result dealt Watford’s automatic promotion hopes a blow, but Swansea and Brentford could only draw in the chase to win promotion behind Norwich.

Elijah Adebayo latched on to an underhit backpass after 72 minutes and was bundled over just inside the box by keeper Bachmann.

The forward was injured in the challenge though and Collins came off the bench to step up with his first touch and roll the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Will Hughes sliced wide for the Hornets, who were then reduced to 10 men with two minutes remaining, full back Kiko Femenia sent off for his second booking after pushing Kazenga LuaLua over as he chased a ball forward.

In stoppage time, Watford thought they had a leveller, ex-Hatter Andre Gray bundling the ball over the line from a corner, only for an offside flag to cut short his celebration as the Hatters held on for a famous win.

Swansea were forced to claw their way back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw against bottom-of-the-table Wycombe to keep alive their slim hopes of challenging Watford for the second automatic promotion spot.

The point Steve Cooper’s side were able to scramble late on cut the gap between second and third to six points. Ireland internationals Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning were in action for Swansea while Daryl Horgan came on for Wycombe.

At the other end of the table it meant Wycombe are still nine points from safety and they will view it as two dropped points having scored twice in six minutes at the start of the second half.

It did not help the Swansea cause that star man Andre Ayew limped out of the contest after only eight minutes.

It was stalemate at the break, but it did not stay that way for long as there was no stopping Admiral Muskwe 19 seconds into the second half when he lashed a lay-off from Uche Ikpeazu past Freddie Woodman from the edge of the area.

That stunned the home side and further emboldened the aggressive visitors and five minutes later they doubled their lead. This time it was Garath McCleary cutting in from the left and hitting the bottom-right corner.

Jason McCarthy conceded a penalty for hand ball on the floor, Jamal Lowe scoring his fourth goal in three games, and then substitute Liam Cullen headed home a Roberts cross with eight minutes of normal time remaining.

Brentford wasted the chance to gain ground on second-placed Watford in the Sky Bet Championship promotion race with a 0-0 stalemate against Millwall.

With the Hornets losing at local rivals Luton it was set up for the Bees to turn the screw, but they failed to muster a single shot on goal.

And it might have been even worse for the hosts if Danny McNamara’s low cross had been met by a Millwall striker at the death.

Championship Results

Brentford 0-0 Millwall

Luton Town 1-0 Watford

Middlesbrough 1-2 QPR

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Bristol City

Stoke City 0-0 Preston North End

Swansea City 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers

