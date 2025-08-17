Nottingham Forest seal €43 million deal for Ipswich forward

NOTTINGHAM FOREST signed Ipswich forward Omari Hutchinson in a deal worth a reported £37.5 million (€43 million) on Saturday.

Hutchinson agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club on the eve of their season opener against Brentford on Sunday.

The 21-year-old played 32 times for Ipswich as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Advertisement

“I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to get started. I’ve played at the City Ground a few times and it’s always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I’m looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us,” Hutchinson said.

“I’m going to give it my all and I’m looking forward to the challenge as it’s a new chapter for me, but I feel ready.”

Since the end of last season, Forest have signed Switzerland international Dan Ndoye and Botafogo duo Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha.

They also convinced captain Morgan Gibbs-White to sign a long-term contract amid reported interest from Tottenham.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo had expressed frustration with the club’s transfer activity in the summer.

But the move for Hutchinson and an expected £30 million (€35 million) deal for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee should ease his concerns ahead of a campaign that will feature Forest in Europa League action.

– © AFP 2025