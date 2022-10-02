Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 2 October 2022
Djokovic romps to Tel Aviv victory in just over 90 minutes

The 35-year-old triumphed 6-3, 6-4 to add the Israeli trophy to victories in Rome and Wimbledon this season.

By AFP Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 9:28 PM
Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy after winning.
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

NOVAK DJOKOVIC CLAIMED his third title of 2022 and 89th of his career with an impressive straight-sets victory over Marin Cilic in the Tel Aviv final.

The 35-year-old Djokovic triumphed 6-3, 6-4 to add the Israeli trophy to victories in Rome and Wimbledon this season.

It was Djokovic’s 19th win over Cilic in 21 meetings in a rivalry stretching back to 2008.

Djokovic was playing his first singles tournament since wrapping up a seventh Wimbledon crown and 21st Grand Slam title in July.

He was banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to be vaccinated before returning for Roger Federer’s farewell in the Laver Cup team event in London last month.

Source: AP/PA Images

“I played some very good tennis. I didn’t drop a set the entire week,” said former world number one Djokovic.

“I hadn’t played a tournament in three months, so it was really extra motivation for me to really do well, particularly because people have been so friendly and so supportive of me throughout the week. I’m taking some great confidence into next week as well.”

On Sunday, Djokovic, playing in his 127th final, broke Cilic in the second game of the final and pocketed the first set with a fourth ace after 47 minutes on court.

Former US Open winner Cilic, chasing a 21st career title but first of 2022, was broken in the first game of the second set and never recovered.

The Serb only faced one break point in the final which was clinched in 94 minutes.

Djokovic, who didn’t drop a set all week, now heads to the Astana ATP tournament where world number one Carlos Alcaraz takes the top seeding.

© Agence France-Presse

AFP

