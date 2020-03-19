Kilkenny GAA's Nowlan Park will be used as drive-thru testing facility for Covid-19

KILKENNY’S NOWLAN PARK will be used as drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19 following a request from the HSE.

The Kilkenny county board say they are “happy to facilitate” the request to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Croke Park would be used as a drive-thru testing centre while Cork GAA also offered the use of their facilities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to the HSE during this crisis.

“Kilkenny GAA would like to confirm that UPMC Nowlan Park will be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19 following a request from the HSE,” a statement on Kilkenny’s Twitter account reads.

“Kilkenny GAA is happy to facilitate this request at this time.”

Croke Park is one of over 30 sites earmarked by the HSE as an area to test for Covid-19, as expected cases of the virus could reach 15,000 within the coming weeks. Another site being used is the Lucan Sarsfields GAA club in west Dublin.

GAA stars are also playing their part to try and curb the spread of infection by posting videos online under various hastags including #ItsInOurHands and the #StayAtHomeChallenge.

