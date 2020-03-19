Sports stars have a bit of fun with 'Stay at Home' skills challenges

THE MESSAGE IS simple — Stay at home.
These times of self-isolation and social distancing have taken some getting used, with many athletes and people who keep active on a daily basis through team sports unable to train for the foreseeable future.
However, a number of sports stars from the football, GAA, rugby and hockey world have been finding fun ways to pass the time with skills challenges around the house — even involving toilet roll at times.
Here are some of the best efforts:
John Egan
.@JohnEgan92 showing off his football and hurling skills at home 👌☘️ pic.twitter.com/ynTn8q61SY— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2020
Phil Foden
God I miss football 😩. This is harder than you think! Nominating @sterling7 and @kylewalker2 #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/la6b9bEaTE— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) March 18, 2020
Tammy Abraham
Stay safe people ❤️🤞🏾 #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/AoIURjfpFZ— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) March 18, 2020
Felipe Melo
Embaixadinhas? Não! Vamos dar um carrinho no coronavírus. Falando sério, siga à risca as orientações da OMS e dos órgãos de saúde responsáveis. Vamos juntos em uma árdua luta contra a ameaça invisível. #fiqueemcasa #juntoscontraocoronavirus #juntossomosmaisfortes #comovirusnao pic.twitter.com/aD8WymsPzB— Felipe Melo (@_felipemelo_) March 18, 2020
TJ Reid
Bored at home hurl & toilet roll challenge. See how many times you can roll lift toilet paper in 30 seconds 🧻🧻🧻 I got 22 😀😀😀 Compete with your friends, siblings or parents then nominate two others. Be sure to tag me in 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 I nominate @joeyholden02 and @PadraigWalsh92 pic.twitter.com/esJOJKztiI— TJ Reid (@_tjreid) March 18, 2020
Muireann Atkinson
We’re going to call this one the #throughthegapchallenge! @Monaghan_LGFA star @MuireannAtkins1 has thrown down the gauntlet! 💪— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) March 19, 2020
Reply with your entries to be in with a chance to win an LGFA goody bag! @ConnachtLGFA @UlsterLadies @LeinsterLGFA @MunsterLGFA @OneillShamrock pic.twitter.com/pZxrQTvMLP
Patrick Hogan
Great idea by @DGNHurlingclub and Cormac Joe. 30 in 30 to beat. Next up will be @shanekingston8 @robbied124 @alison_coughlan @DavidDooling #30secondstrikingchallenge https://t.co/2Hk9unREeW pic.twitter.com/OXVYGuP9Ev— Patrick Horgan (@Hoggie088) March 18, 2020
Lynne Cantwell
Jump on board the #CreateDontContaminate campaign with @RTEsport to do all the right things together to keep Ireland safe. I nominate @DervalORourke @jennymurphy045 @brian_cunniffe @MaryOC_FIS @NoraStapleton #KeepyUppy pic.twitter.com/sBAAGjYxKu— Lynne Cantwell (@cantwelll) March 19, 2020
Nicci Daly
#socialdistancing skills day 2. Since it went down so well yesterday myself and @alimeeke made a hockey obstacle course using some raw materials. Off ya go kids, get creative! #selfisolation #covid_19 #stayhome #hockeyathomechallenge #createdontcontaminate #Osakahockey @20x20_ie pic.twitter.com/pPewknL9Ku— Nicci Daly (@NicciDaly22) March 18, 2020
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)