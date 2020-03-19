Sports stars have a bit of fun with 'Stay at Home' skills challenges

THE MESSAGE IS simple — Stay at home.

These times of self-isolation and social distancing have taken some getting used, with many athletes and people who keep active on a daily basis through team sports unable to train for the foreseeable future.

However, a number of sports stars from the football, GAA, rugby and hockey world have been finding fun ways to pass the time with skills challenges around the house — even involving toilet roll at times.

Here are some of the best efforts:

John Egan

.@JohnEgan92 showing off his football and hurling skills at home 👌☘️ pic.twitter.com/ynTn8q61SY — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) March 19, 2020

Phil Foden

Tammy Abraham

Felipe Melo

Embaixadinhas? Não! Vamos dar um carrinho no coronavírus. Falando sério, siga à risca as orientações da OMS e dos órgãos de saúde responsáveis. Vamos juntos em uma árdua luta contra a ameaça invisível. #fiqueemcasa #juntoscontraocoronavirus #juntossomosmaisfortes #comovirusnao pic.twitter.com/aD8WymsPzB — Felipe Melo (@_felipemelo_) March 18, 2020

TJ Reid

Bored at home hurl & toilet roll challenge. See how many times you can roll lift toilet paper in 30 seconds 🧻🧻🧻 I got 22 😀😀😀 Compete with your friends, siblings or parents then nominate two others. Be sure to tag me in 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 I nominate @joeyholden02 and @PadraigWalsh92 pic.twitter.com/esJOJKztiI — TJ Reid (@_tjreid) March 18, 2020

Muireann Atkinson

Patrick Hogan

Lynne Cantwell

Nicci Daly

