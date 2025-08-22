Asfoora powers to Nunthorpe victory for Australia

AUSTRALIAN SPEEDSTER ASFOORA tasted success on British soil once again when blazing her way to victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Henry Dwyer’s horse of a lifetime was a Royal Ascot winner when adding spice to the sprinting scene last year and the enduring enterprise of connections was rewarded on the Knavesmire, as the 11-1 shot bettered last year’s fourth in the hands of Oisin Murphy.

Always ideally placed following the blistering pace set by Karl Burke’s Night Raider, Asfoora hit top gear with a furlong to run, scorching a length and a quarter clear of Kevin Ryan’s 100-1 shot Ain’t Nobody, who finished well for second. William Knight’s Frost At Dawn was third.