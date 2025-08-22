AUSTRALIAN SPEEDSTER ASFOORA tasted success on British soil once again when blazing her way to victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.
Henry Dwyer’s horse of a lifetime was a Royal Ascot winner when adding spice to the sprinting scene last year and the enduring enterprise of connections was rewarded on the Knavesmire, as the 11-1 shot bettered last year’s fourth in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
Always ideally placed following the blistering pace set by Karl Burke’s Night Raider, Asfoora hit top gear with a furlong to run, scorching a length and a quarter clear of Kevin Ryan’s 100-1 shot Ain’t Nobody, who finished well for second. William Knight’s Frost At Dawn was third.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Asfoora powers to Nunthorpe victory for Australia
AUSTRALIAN SPEEDSTER ASFOORA tasted success on British soil once again when blazing her way to victory in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.
Henry Dwyer’s horse of a lifetime was a Royal Ascot winner when adding spice to the sprinting scene last year and the enduring enterprise of connections was rewarded on the Knavesmire, as the 11-1 shot bettered last year’s fourth in the hands of Oisin Murphy.
Always ideally placed following the blistering pace set by Karl Burke’s Night Raider, Asfoora hit top gear with a furlong to run, scorching a length and a quarter clear of Kevin Ryan’s 100-1 shot Ain’t Nobody, who finished well for second. William Knight’s Frost At Dawn was third.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Racing York