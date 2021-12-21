O'Donnell makes Martin his third new signing as Dundalk continue to rebuild

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED a third new signing since the recent appointment of former captain Stephen O’Donnell as head coach.

O’Donnell, who departed St Patrick’s Athletic to take the reins at Oriel Park earlier this month, has bolstered his attacking options with the recruitment of John Martin.

The versatile 22-year-old leaves Waterford, for whom he scored 10 goals – two of which came in a 3-1 win against Dundalk – in the Premier Division last season.

“I’ve been speaking to Dave Mackey [first-team manager] and Stephen O’Donnell over the past week and I’ve been sold on everything they’ve told me,” Martin said today.

“Dundalk is a massive club with great history and they have been one of the best teams in the league over the past few years. As an opposition player, I hated coming up to Oriel Park so I’m delighted to be on the other side of it now.”

Martin will join former UCD captain Paul Doyle among the newcomers at Dundalk next season. The Louth club have also brought Robbie Benson back for a second spell after he spent the past two seasons with St Pat’s.

“John [Martin] is a great age profile and is ready to kick on with his career,” said Stephen O’Donnell. “He gives us great flexibility in the attacking positions and his goal return last year was brilliant. We’re delighted to have him on board and we can’t wait to work with him and develop him.

“Balance wise, we’re trying to find a nice blend. We have a core of really experienced lads that we have re-signed and then we are trying to blood through some of the younger ones to carry that on and bring energy and real life into the squad. That’s what young players do. I think John and Paul Doyle are cherry ripe now to kick on in their careers.”

Peter Cherrie will also stay with Dundalk after signing a new deal for 2022. The 38-year-old Scottish goalkeeper made 18 appearances across all competitions during the 2021 season.

Elsewhere, it has been a positive day on the personnel front too for Sligo Rovers, who have secured the services of former Bohemians left-back Paddy Kirk from Longford Town.

The Showgrounds outfit have also tied 22-year-old defender John Mahon down to a new contract, with their 2021 Player of the Year signing up until the end of the 2023 campaign.