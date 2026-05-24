Offaly progress to All-Ireland knockout stages after dominating Kildare

Ger McNally reports from Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge
OFFALY HAVE CAUSED a sensation in the Leinster Championship after this win over Kildare, coupled with Dublin’s victory over Kilkenny, means they have knocked the Cats out of the championship on their way to the All-Ireland Championship knockout stages.
In front of a crowd of 5,602, made up almost entirely of Offaly support, Johnny Kelly’s team sensed the opportunity at hand and dominated pretty much throughout.
They led by three points at half time but any chance Kildare had of playing the role of party pooper evaporated in the 37th minute with the sending off of Cathal McCabe after an off-the-ball clash with Ciarán Burke.
Although Kildare were already relegated before a ball was pucked this afternoon, they met Offaly head on in the opening exchanges and the first eight points were evenly shared before Offaly went ahead for the first time in the 15th minute through the outstanding Eoghan Cahill.
There was still a point between the teams after a superb effort from distance by Cian Boran in the 22nd minute, but Offaly then put daylight between the teams for the first time with five points in a row.
Kildare had a spell of three points in a row themselves before the half-time break before Cahill had the final say, leaving the score at 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.
Just seven minutes after McCabe’s second half dismissal, Offaly got in for the only goal of the game when Kildare goalkeeper Paddy McKenna delayed his clearance, allowing Brian Duignan to nip in and dispossess him before scoring into the empty net.
It was routine after that for Offaly and the biggest cheer among their sizeable travelling support was when news of Donal Burke’s goal for Dublin against Kilkenny filtered through.
At the final whistle in Newbridge, that crowd invaded the pitch, but it was only when the result from Parnell Park was confirmed a couple of minutes later that the celebrations really began.
Scorers for Offaly: Eoghan Cahill 0-13 (0-9f), Brian Duignan 1-2, Daniel Bourke 0-4, Colin Spain 0-3, Shane Rigney 0-2, Conor Doyle 0-1, Ciaran Burke 0-1, Ter Guinan 0-1, David Nally 0-1, Ciaran Cleary 0-1.
Scorers for Kildare: Jack Sheridan 0-5 (0-4f), Cian Boran 0-2, Darragh Melville 0-2, Conan Boran 0-1, Simon Leacy 0-1, Cathal McCabe 0-1, Muiris Curtin 0-1, Tim Ryan 0-1, Paul Dolan 0-1.
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Offaly progress to All-Ireland knockout stages after dominating Kildare
Offaly 1-29
Kildare 0-15
Ger McNally reports from Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge
OFFALY HAVE CAUSED a sensation in the Leinster Championship after this win over Kildare, coupled with Dublin’s victory over Kilkenny, means they have knocked the Cats out of the championship on their way to the All-Ireland Championship knockout stages.
In front of a crowd of 5,602, made up almost entirely of Offaly support, Johnny Kelly’s team sensed the opportunity at hand and dominated pretty much throughout.
They led by three points at half time but any chance Kildare had of playing the role of party pooper evaporated in the 37th minute with the sending off of Cathal McCabe after an off-the-ball clash with Ciarán Burke.
Although Kildare were already relegated before a ball was pucked this afternoon, they met Offaly head on in the opening exchanges and the first eight points were evenly shared before Offaly went ahead for the first time in the 15th minute through the outstanding Eoghan Cahill.
There was still a point between the teams after a superb effort from distance by Cian Boran in the 22nd minute, but Offaly then put daylight between the teams for the first time with five points in a row.
Kildare had a spell of three points in a row themselves before the half-time break before Cahill had the final say, leaving the score at 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.
Just seven minutes after McCabe’s second half dismissal, Offaly got in for the only goal of the game when Kildare goalkeeper Paddy McKenna delayed his clearance, allowing Brian Duignan to nip in and dispossess him before scoring into the empty net.
It was routine after that for Offaly and the biggest cheer among their sizeable travelling support was when news of Donal Burke’s goal for Dublin against Kilkenny filtered through.
At the final whistle in Newbridge, that crowd invaded the pitch, but it was only when the result from Parnell Park was confirmed a couple of minutes later that the celebrations really began.
Scorers for Offaly: Eoghan Cahill 0-13 (0-9f), Brian Duignan 1-2, Daniel Bourke 0-4, Colin Spain 0-3, Shane Rigney 0-2, Conor Doyle 0-1, Ciaran Burke 0-1, Ter Guinan 0-1, David Nally 0-1, Ciaran Cleary 0-1.
Scorers for Kildare: Jack Sheridan 0-5 (0-4f), Cian Boran 0-2, Darragh Melville 0-2, Conan Boran 0-1, Simon Leacy 0-1, Cathal McCabe 0-1, Muiris Curtin 0-1, Tim Ryan 0-1, Paul Dolan 0-1.
Offaly
Liam Hoare
Ciaran Burke, Ben Connelly, Patrick Taaffe
Ross Ravenhill, Killan Sampson, Ter Guinan
Colin Spain, Cathal King
Shane Rigney, Conor Doyle, Daniel Bourke
Eoghan Cahill, Brian Duignan, Adam Screeney.
Subs:
Kildare
Paddy McKenna
Liam O’Reilly, Rian Boran, Dan O’Meara
Daire Guerin, Conan Boran, Simon Leacy
Cian Boran, Cathal McCabe
Jack Travers, Cathal Dowling, Gerry Keegan
Darragh Melville, Muiris Curtin, Jack Sheridan
Subs:
Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).
- Updated 4.55pm to correct Offaly scorers
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GAA Hurling Keep the Faith magic Offaly