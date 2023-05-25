Advertisement
Mayo's Oisín Mullin on the phone with his brother.
# new chapter
Mayo defender Oisín Mullin to make AFL debut on Saturday
The two-time Young Footballer of the Year will line out at half-back to face the GWS Giants.
1 hour ago

MAYO STAR DEFENDER Oisín Mullin will make his AFL debut this Saturday morning with the Geelong Cats as they take on the GWS Giants.

The 23-year-old, whose move to the club was confirmed last November, has been named to start at half-back after impressing in the VFL. Laois legend Zach Tuohy will also start the fixture for the Cats as well as Kerry’s Mark O’Connor. The pair featured in Geelong’s victorious campaign last year as they were crowned Premiership champions.

Mullin previously signed with Geelong at the end of 2021 but opted to stay in Ireland and line out for Mayo before his move Down Under was rubberstamped late last year. The two-time Young Footballer of the Year departed as one of the best defenders in Gaelic football.

The Cats captured the moment that Mullin informed his family about the news of his impending debut in a lovely video posted on the club’s Twitter page.

