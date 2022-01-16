Huge boost for Mayo as Oisín Mullin turns down AFL move to stay in Ireland

MAYO FOOTBALL RECEIVED an enormous boost on Sunday night as two-time Young Footballer of the Year Oisín Mullin turned down an AFL move to remain in Ireland.
Mullin was set for a move to Australia, with the Geelong Cats publicly confirming that he had signed a rookie contract and unveiling his squad number for the 2022 season.
But the 21-year-old has now decided to remain in Ireland and line out once again with James Horan’s side.
“Going to Australia to play professionally was a really interesting opportunity and it was something I wanted to research and consider in detail,” Mullin said in a statement on Sunday evening.
“It was a big decision for me as playing for Mayo with my friends is a huge honour and something I love doing, so I wanted to take the time to consider all aspects of it.
“After some careful thinking and a lot of support from family, I have decided to stay in Ireland and I am really excited about joining up with the Mayo senior football panel as soon as possible.
“I am grateful to everyone who helped me during the process. I especially want to send my appreciation to everyone at Geelong Football Club. I want to thank them for their understanding and wish them every success for the future.”
Mullin’s decision was hailed as a “brave decision” by Mayo county chairman Seamus Tuohy, while Horan said “it has been a pleasure to work with Oisín since he came into the panel in 2019.
“I am delighted he will be part of the Mayo senior football panel this year.
“Oisín is a fantastic guy, a leader, and adds so much to the setup.”
