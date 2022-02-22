Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Oisin Murphy banned for 14 months after Covid and alcohol breaches

Three-time champion will be sidelined until February 2023.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 4:28 PM
Oisin Murphy (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
CHAMPION JOCKEY OISIN Murphy cannot reapply for his licence for a total of 14 months after admitting to breaking Covid rules, misleading the British Horseracing Authority and prejudicial conduct, plus two alcohol breaches.

The rider faced an independent judiciary panel today in relation to breaking Covid protocols in September 2020, and two failed tests for alcohol in May and October of 2021 – as well as one charge of “acting in a manner which is prejudicial to the proper integrity, conduct and good reputation of the sport”.

Murphy, who did not contest any of the charges, was given three 11-month suspensions for the two Covid breaches and conduct prejudicial to the reputation of the sport, all to run concurrently, along with a £31,111 fine.

He was also given 10 days for an alcohol positive for his test at Chester on 5 May and a further 90 days for another positive recorded at Newmarket on 8 October, meaning he can return to race-riding on 16 February, 2023.

