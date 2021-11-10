O'Leary in line for debut as Ireland side is named for inaugural RDS outing

MAEVE ÓG O’LEARY is set to make her debut for Ireland in Friday night’s Test against USA at the RDS [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ Player].

The Munster back-row forward, who has been named among the replacements, is the only uncapped player in the matchday 23 announced this afternoon by head coach Adam Griggs for the first women’s international to be played at the Ballsbridge venue.

The Ireland team will once again be captained by Ciara Griffin, as they aim to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup by producing a positive display against a side ranked sixth in the world.

“We have had two good weeks of preparation for the Autumn Tests and the group are excited to get back out on the pitch and put that hard work into action,” Griggs said.

“A first Test at the RDS under Friday night lights will be a special occasion and we’re looking forward to having family, friends and our supporters back in the stands to get behind us.”

Ireland (v USA)

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

14. Laura Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)

13. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

3. Leah Lyons (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

4. Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster – captain)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Anna Caplice (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster)

17. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College/Leinster)

20. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College/Munster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

23. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)