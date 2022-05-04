Olympiakos clinch Greek title for 47th time with 16 points to spare

OLYMPIAKOS CLINCHED THE Greek league title for the 47th time in the club’s history on Wednesday after a 2-1 victory away to PAOK Thessaloniki.

Second-half goals by Portuguese midfielder Rony Lopes and Moldovan defender Oleg Reabciuk left Olympiakos 16 points clear of second-placed PAOK with four matches remaining.

Olympiakos, the most successful club in Greece, sealed a spot in next season’s Champions League qualifying rounds with their third straight title.

– © AFP 2022

