Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

Olympiakos clinch Greek title for 47th time with 16 points to spare

Second-half goals from Rony Lopes and Oleg Reabciuk helped their side to victory over PAOK Thessaloniki.

By AFP Wednesday 4 May 2022, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 806 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5755190
Olympiakos' home ground in Karaiskakis Stadium [file photo].
Image: DPA/PA Images
Olympiakos' home ground in Karaiskakis Stadium [file photo].
Olympiakos' home ground in Karaiskakis Stadium [file photo].
Image: DPA/PA Images

OLYMPIAKOS CLINCHED THE Greek league title for the 47th time in the club’s history on Wednesday after a 2-1 victory away to PAOK Thessaloniki.

Second-half goals by Portuguese midfielder Rony Lopes and Moldovan defender Oleg Reabciuk left Olympiakos 16 points clear of second-placed PAOK with four matches remaining.

Olympiakos, the most successful club in Greece, sealed a spot in next season’s Champions League qualifying rounds with their third straight title.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie