Olympiakos clinch Greek title for 47th time with 16 points to spare

OLYMPIAKOS CLINCHED THE Greek league title for the 47th time in the club’s history on Wednesday after a 2-1 victory away to PAOK Thessaloniki.
Second-half goals by Portuguese midfielder Rony Lopes and Moldovan defender Oleg Reabciuk left Olympiakos 16 points clear of second-placed PAOK with four matches remaining.
Olympiakos, the most successful club in Greece, sealed a spot in next season’s Champions League qualifying rounds with their third straight title.
