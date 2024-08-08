Olympic Breakfast: Adeleke the first Irishwoman to compete in Olympic sprint final

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

IRELAND’S INCREDIBLE Olympics continued on Wednesday, as Rhasidat Adeleke advanced to the 400m final.

In doing so, the 21-year-old made history, becoming the first Irishwoman to compete in an Olympics sprint final.

There was disappointment elsewhere, with Jack Woolley losing his opening encounter and the taekwondo men’s 58kg repechage, while Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow got off to slow starts in the women’s golf.

Thursday is one of the quieter days from an Irish perspective, with just three athletes from these isles due to compete…

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Kate O'Connor (file pic). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Athletics: Kate O’Connor is the only Irish athlete in action as she competes in no fewer than four events in the Women’s Heptathlon. First up is the 100m hurdles at 9.05am. At 10.05am, she will compete in the High Jump. There’s a long break before the shot put at 6.35pm, before the 23-year-old from Newry finishes with the 200m at 7.55pm.

Golf: Stephanie Meadow begins the Women’s Individual, Round 2 at 9.22am. In addition, Leona Maguire gets underway at 9.55am. On the opening day, both players carded rounds of 78, sitting well down the leaderboard on six-over.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire competes in the Women’s Individual Stroke Play. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Team Ireland medal watch

Ireland’s seven medals at these Games have already broken their previous Olympic record (six at London 2012), so would it be greedy to ask for more?

Certainly, it’s at least a big ask for the athletes competing today, with Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow already looking out of contention, and Kate O’Connor not regarded as one of the favourites in her events.

Do not miss…

Lebron James of the United States. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

]The star-studded USA men’s basketball team face Serbia in the semi-finals. You can catch LeBron James and co from 8pm.

Meanwhile, it’s another exciting and action-packed evening in athletics. Newly crowned 100m champion Noah Lyles is ultimately hoping to claim a triple gold — the men’s 200m final takes place at 7.30pm.

The women’s 400m hurdles final at 8.25pm will be similarly intriguing, with Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone up against the reigning world champion Femke Bol.

