Impressive Irish four book place in final at Olympic qualifier

THE IRISH TEAM of Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lamble, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh powered to victory in their heat at the final Olympic qualification event in Lucerne today.

The Swiss venue is hosting hundreds of rowers, who are hoping to punch their ticket to Tokyo this weekend.

Ireland led from the start and came home ahead of Russia, Ukraine and Germany to clinch a spot in the decider.

The final was scheduled for Monday morning but organisers have today said that bad weather conditions mean that all that day’s races will now be held tomorrow morning.