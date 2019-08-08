This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Once among English football's hottest prospects, Saido Berahino's career now at a crossroads

The Burundi international has become a free agent after parting ways with the Potters.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 11:57 AM
54 minutes ago 2,558 Views 1 Comment
Saido Berahino has left Stoke.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

SAIDO BERAHINO HAS departed EFL Championship side Stoke City by mutual agreement.

The 26-year-old joined the Potters in January 2017 for a fee of £12 million from West Bromwich Albion, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The Burundi international scored five goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for the bet365 Stadium outfit during his stay.

In a short statement, Stoke confirmed the departure of the Burundi captain on Wednesday.

“Stoke City can confirm that Saido Berahino has today left the Club by mutual agreement,” read the statement on the club’s website.

In May, the forward was convicted of drinking and driving and handed a £75,000 fine as well as banned from driving for 30 months.

The incident happened in February when he was stopped and arrested by the police while speeding away from a bar in Great Russell Street, London.

Stoke subsequently suspended him without pay and he last featured for the side in February in their 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

Berahino captained Burundi in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Swallows were eliminated in the group stage of the competition.

The forward is believed to be on trial with Zulte Waregem in an effort to earn a contract with the Belgian First Division A side.

