Dublin: 15°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Owen Farrell a major doubt for Leinster game after red card for high tackle

The England international now looks highly unlikely to be available for the Champions Cup quarter-final.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 2:48 PM
1 hour ago 5,521 Views 18 Comments
SARACENS OUT-HALF Owen Farrell is now a major doubt for the club’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster in two weekends’ time after being shown a red card for a high tackle in today’s Premiership defeat to Wasps.

Farrell was sent off for tackling Wasps’ Charlie Atkinson high around the head in dangerous fashion, with referee Christophe Ridley having a very straightforward decision to immediately show him red without even looking at a replay.

Saracens went on to lose 28-18.

Atkinson was forced off the pitch due to the head injury he suffered in the tackle, having stayed down receiving treatment for a lengthy period.

Farrell will face the usual disciplinary hearing as a result of his red card and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t receive a suspension of more than two weeks.

Saracens are due to face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in their Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday 19 September.

The English club were relegated from the 2019/20 Premiership for breaching the salary cap but have been aiming to end their delayed 2019/20 European campaign in style as they prepare to spend the 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

Losing England captain Farrell would be an obvious blow ahead of that meeting with Leinster but it now appears very likely that 28-year-old is facing a ban.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

