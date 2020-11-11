BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 11 November 2020
Lee protégé Donovan passes career-toughest test with flying colours

The 21-year-old stylishly outpointed a worthy opponent in Wakefield.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 9:30 PM
Paddy Donovan and his trainer-manager Andy Lee.
IRISH WELTERWEIGHT PADDY ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan was in dazzling form as he outpointed highly regarded opponent Jumaane Camero on an MTK Fight Night bill in Wakefield.

The 21-year-old, who is promoted by Top Rank and managed and trained by fellow Treaty County man Andy Lee, improved his professional record to 5-0 (3KOs) as he outclassed Camero, who dropped to 10-7 (3KOs) and has still never been stopped as a professional despite facing a series of the top prospects in Irish and British boxing.

Referee Ian John Lewis awarded the six-round contest to Donovan on an official score of 60-55 after an entertaining if one-sided scrap. Camero’s granite chin was tested throughout, with Donovan landing picturesque combinations and uppercuts, rocking the Surrey native in the fifth.

Donovan fought predominantly off the back foot but dictated the tempo, his fleet footwork and upper-body reflexes keeping him out of harm’s way for the most part as he landed at will on his oncoming target.

To Camero’s credit, he coped better with Donovan’s exquisite skills in the second half but was still markedly outclassed by the Top Rank prospect, who began to showboat towards the final bell.

Donovan’s aim is to challenge for world titles by the time he’s 24 or 25, and he’s well on his way after an impressive victory against an opponent who has claimed the scalps of plenty of prodigies and made others looked ordinary. Donovan looked anything but as he registered his fifth win as a pro.

