Monday 10 August, 2020
Tributes paid after death of Tipperary All-Ireland winning hurler and coach

1965 All-Ireland champion Paddy Doyle helped Borris-Ileigh to national club glory in 1987.

By Emma Duffy Monday 10 Aug 2020, 4:59 PM
RIP: Paddy Doyle.
Image: Thurles Sarsfields.
Image: Thurles Sarsfields.

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND WINNER Paddy Doyle has died at the age of 79.

Doyle helped the Premier county to All-Ireland senior hurling glory in 1965.

The brother of Tipperary great Jimmy Doyle — who died in 2015 — Paddy also landed All-Ireland minor titles in 1957 and 1959, and sealed an impressive seven county titles with Thurles Sarsfields.

He went on to manage Sarsfields, Lorrha-Dorrha and Moycarkey, but his greatest achievement in club coaching came when he steered Borris-Ileigh to the All-Ireland club championship title — as well as county and provincial honours — in 1987.

At county level, he had spells in charge of the Tipperary minors and Laois senior hurlers.

Thurles native Doyle also played some football in his day, captaining the Premier county and playing a key role for the Croke’s team that won the town’s one and only county crown.

In 2019, he was induced into Thurles Sarsfields’ Hall of Fame.

“The club sends its sympathies to the family and friends of club stalwart Paddy Doyle who has passed away,” the club wrote on Twitter today as tributes are being paid.

