Tributes paid after death of Tipperary All-Ireland winning hurler and coach

TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND WINNER Paddy Doyle has died at the age of 79.

Doyle helped the Premier county to All-Ireland senior hurling glory in 1965.

The brother of Tipperary great Jimmy Doyle — who died in 2015 — Paddy also landed All-Ireland minor titles in 1957 and 1959, and sealed an impressive seven county titles with Thurles Sarsfields.

He went on to manage Sarsfields, Lorrha-Dorrha and Moycarkey, but his greatest achievement in club coaching came when he steered Borris-Ileigh to the All-Ireland club championship title — as well as county and provincial honours — in 1987.

At county level, he had spells in charge of the Tipperary minors and Laois senior hurlers.

Thurles native Doyle also played some football in his day, captaining the Premier county and playing a key role for the Croke’s team that won the town’s one and only county crown.

In 2019, he was induced into Thurles Sarsfields’ Hall of Fame.

“The club sends its sympathies to the family and friends of club stalwart Paddy Doyle who has passed away,” the club wrote on Twitter today as tributes are being paid.

The club sends its sympathies to the family and friends of club stalwart Paddy Doyle who has passed away #RIP pic.twitter.com/6NDy2xDhWn — Thurles Sarsfields GAA (@thurlessars) August 10, 2020

RIP to Tipp hurling hero Paddy Doyle..sympathy to all in @thurlessars ..a legendary name in Tipp hurling and a gentleman to meet in Thurles.. Did so much in the game with club and county..won an All Ireland and coached Borris to their All Ireland club win in '87 too #Hurling — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) August 10, 2020

Sympathies to the Doyle family, Thurles on the death of Paddy Doyle. Paddy coached Lorrha to the north final in 1996 and left a lasting impression on all he crossed paths with in Lorrha. pic.twitter.com/t0Gt0dhM50 — Lorrha GAA (@LorrhaGAA) August 10, 2020

