Huge blow for Mayo as captain Paddy Durcan suffers serious knee injury

MAYO’S INJURY FEARS were realised on Monday with the news that captain Paddy Durcan has suffered a significant knee injury and is set for an extended period out of action.

Durcan was injured in the closing moments of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Group 2 victory over Cavan, and following further medical assessment on Monday, Mayo confirmed that he has ruptured his cruciate ligament.

“Paddy Durcan is an admired figure throughout the county,” Mayo GAA said in a statement.

“Mayo GAA would like to wish him all the very best in his recovery, in which he will be supported by our medical team.

Manager Kevin McStay said: “This is very disappointing news for Paddy and for everyone involved in Mayo GAA.

“He is a valued player who also exhibits outstanding leadership capabilities.

“We will all support and rally around him in his recovery.

“Paddy will remain our captain and a vital member of our squad, where he will continue to lead and inspire us. We look forward to his return to the playing field.”