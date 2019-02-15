This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I highly doubt he'll remember playing against me': Newport star Amond ready for reunion with City's Otamendi

The Carlow native’s FA Cup goals have made him the toast of Newport.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Feb 2019, 2:18 PM
19 minutes ago 650 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4495587
Newport County forward Padraig Amond
Newport County forward Padraig Amond
Newport County forward Padraig Amond

NEWPORT COUNTY FA Cup hero Padraig Amond will enjoy an unlikely reunion when Premier League champions Manchester City visit Rodney Parade in a David-versus-Goliath last-16 clash on Saturday.

Amond’s sweetly struck goal against Middlesbrough to help set up the money-spinning tie followed a coolly dispatched penalty as County saw off Leicester City in round three.

The 30-year-old Irish forward has 18 goals in all competitions this season – making him Newport’s main threat as they chase an upset he feels would rank as “the biggest shock in the history of the FA Cup”.

Amond’s route to south Wales comes after stints in England’s lower divisions with the likes of Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United but is far from typical.

Following his breakthrough as a youngster with Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland, he was poached by Pacos de Ferreira and spent 2010-11 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

At the same time, City’s Argentinian centre-back Nicolas Otamendi was making his first steps in European football with Porto and was an unused substitute when Amond – on his final Pacos appearance – laid on a hat-trick sealing equaliser for Pizzi in a 3-3 draw at Estadio Do Dragao.

Earlier in the season, Otamendi scored in a 3-0 Porto win as Amond was introduced from the bench in vain.

Newport County v Middlesbrough - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Replay - Rodney Parade Padraig Amond celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Source: Nick Potts

“I’m going to have to try and repay the favour this time around,” Amond told Omnisport, although he is under no illusions that he made any impression upon his likely Saturday opponent.

Obviously he’s been a really good defender, he’s won a lot of trophies. I highly doubt Otamendi will remember playing against me, but I remember playing against him.”

Those memories and experiences underpin an enduring ambition within Amond that will be called upon when Pep Guardiola’s men return to action for the first time since demolishing Chelsea 6-0 last weekend.

“At the time you take it for granted, but now, when you look back… when I go into the bigger games now, it doesn’t actually affect me,” he explained.

“Sometimes you’re questioning whether you should be on the same field as them but now you realise, ‘why shouldn’t I be?’.

I’ve worked really hard in my career, grafted really hard every day. I think I’ve still been a bit unlucky with regards to playing at a higher level. I’ve scored goals wherever I’ve been and, for one reason or another, it’s not happened.

“I’m not giving up hope of playing at whatever the highest level possible is. I think I’m good enough to do it.”

However, Amond knows there is a clear line between belief and bombastic predictions, as Sergio Aguero and others approach the match in rampant mood.

“I’m not going to be silly and say we’re going to win and then have egg on my face if it turns out to be a disaster of a game,” he said.

“You look at Aguero and he’s one of the best players to play in the Premier League. His goals record is unbelievable, his movement is unbelievable.

As a striker, you’re kind of hoping that it can all be about one of us – that one of us gets the opportunity that might be the biggest goal in the history of the FA Cup and the one that causes a massive upset.”

Amond’s recent turns as an FA Cup star – he was also on target when Newport took Tottenham to a replay last season – have seen glasses raised in his native Carlow.

Edward Cahill, the manager of Tully’s Bar and an old school friend of Amond’s, has offered a free drink to all punters each time he has scored in a televised FA Cup game.

“His family have been fantastic supporters of sports in Carlow,” Amond said, explaining Sean O’Brien’s exploits for the Ireland rugby team have received similar backing.

“They did it last year for the Spurs game. There were a few people in the bar and it said ‘when’ I score, not ‘if’ I scored – they fully believed I was going to score – there would be a free drink for everybody.”

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Sergio Aguero equalled Alan Shearer for the most Premier League hat tricks when Manchester City beat Chelsea last weekend. Source: Martin Rickett

A busload of Tully’s regulars will make a near 800 kilometre trip to Rodney Parade this weekend, but the offer still stands for those staying behind.

“It’ll be the same wording – when, not if,” Amond added. “They have a lot of confidence in me, so hopefully I can back up their confidence.”

Omni

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    HURLING
    Warning over modified helmets after hurler sustains 'horrific' hand injury
    Warning over modified helmets after hurler sustains 'horrific' hand injury
    Limerick's Gillane strikes 1-12 as Mary I defeat NUIG to set up Fitzgibbon Cup final against UCC
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie