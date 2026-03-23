Pádraig Harrington narrowly misses out on victory on PGA Tour Champions after playoff battle

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WAS narrowly denied victory at the Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions after losing a playoff battle to New Zealander Steve Alker.

Harrington and Alker went to a playoff on the 18th after both finishing on 15-under at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson, Arizona. Harrington parred the hole while Alker managed a birdie to seal victory at the event for the second year in-a-row.

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Both players found the left side of the fairway on the 18th in the playoff, with Harrington using a driving iron.

Steven Alker was nine (!) shots back starting his second round @CologuardGolf.



After a Saturday 62 and a playoff against World Golf Hall of Fame member Padraig Harrington, he ended Sunday with a trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8dKk76Wpcg — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 22, 2026

Harrington found the back of the green from 146 yards, leaving him with a 30-foot downhill putt that slid by on the right. Alker then hit a gap wedge from 135 yards to set up the winning putt.

Prior to the playoff, Harrington’s final round included six birdies and two bogeys.

Darren Clarke finished in a tie for 21st place on eight-under after a final round of 68.