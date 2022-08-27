Harrington fires 66 to be one shot off lead going into final round at Michigan

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS just one shot off the lead heading into the final round of The Ally Challenge on the PGA Champions Tour.

Harrington is chasing a second successive win after last week’s success in New York at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, while he won the US Senior Open in June.

Advertisement

Harrington finished with a six-under par 66 in today’s second round, following on from yesterday’s 68 at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

He carded six birdies and twelve pars in his round, picking up shots on the 6th and 7th to reach the turn on six-under for the tournament. His decisive burst came on the back nine with birdies on the 12th, 13th, 14th and 16th, finishing the day in a tie for second with Steve Stricker and Brett Quigley.

Scott Dunlap is the leader on 11-under after his brilliant 63 today saw him vault up the leaderboard, while Stricker was one shot back in his round today as he carded 64.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!