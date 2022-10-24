Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harrington finishes tied third in Virginia as Alker builds lead on Champions Tour money list

Harrington remains second with just two events left in the season.

50 minutes ago 608 Views 0 Comments
Padraig Harrington.
Image: PA

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED in a tie for third in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia last night as New Zealand’s Steven Alker won the tournament and strengthened his grip at the top of the Charles Schwab Cup money list.

Harrington shot a final round of 69 to finish on 12-under, only two shots behind the winner Alker.
K.J. Choi was in second place on 13-under with Harrington joined by Doug Barron and Jerry Kelly in the tie for third.

After rounds of 68 and 67, Harrington began the day three shots behind Kelly. His front nine featured four birdies and two bogeys, before he finished with a birdie on the 15th, bogey on the 17th and birdie on the 18th.

US Senior Open champion Harrington remains in second place on the money list with $2,703,225 earned from 17 events this year that has featured three wins. But Alker, after his fourth win of the season, is at the top on $3,250,415.

“Just wasn’t to be today”, tweeted Harrington after his round.

“Shot 69 to finish T3, 2 shots back. Much improved ball striking from last week. Well done to Steven Alker. Probably need to win the last two events to have any chance of catching Steven in the Schwab Cup. ⁦
@ChampionsTour⁦ @DECCGolf

The event in Richmond, Virginia was the opening of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup play-0ffs.

The field is reduced to 54 for the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton in Florida on 4-6 November, before the top 36 play in the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club in Arizona on 10-13 November.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

