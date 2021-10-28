Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Padraig Harrington designs 'world class' public putting course in Marlay Park

The 3,000 square-meter course will open in the spring.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,579 Views 4 Comments
Pádraig Harrington with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councillor Lettie McCarthy.
Image: Peter Cavanagh
Pádraig Harrington with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councillor Lettie McCarthy.
Pádraig Harrington with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Councillor Lettie McCarthy.
Image: Peter Cavanagh

A PADRAIG HARRINGTON-designed public putting course will open next spring at Marlay Park. 

The 3,000 square-meter course was designed with Dun Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council and is located at the site of the original MarlaypPlayground.

It was built in as sustainable manner as possible and it’s hoped it will open up the game to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“I have always been in awe of the popularity of the Himalayas Putting Course in St. Andrews and wanted to be involved in providing something similar for the people of Ireland to allow them to experience golf in a fun and family focused setting,” said the 2021 European Ryder Cup captain.

Marlay Park Putting Green Plan

The design and construction took place in recent months. Seeding the putting green is the next step for what Harrington hopes will be a “world class local facility”.

The42 Team

