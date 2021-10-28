Padraig Harrington designs 'world class' public putting course in Marlay Park

A PADRAIG HARRINGTON-designed public putting course will open next spring at Marlay Park.

The 3,000 square-meter course was designed with Dun Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council and is located at the site of the original MarlaypPlayground.

It was built in as sustainable manner as possible and it’s hoped it will open up the game to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“I have always been in awe of the popularity of the Himalayas Putting Course in St. Andrews and wanted to be involved in providing something similar for the people of Ireland to allow them to experience golf in a fun and family focused setting,” said the 2021 European Ryder Cup captain.

The design and construction took place in recent months. Seeding the putting green is the next step for what Harrington hopes will be a “world class local facility”.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!