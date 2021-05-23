BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Harrington and Lowry post early clubhouse target at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson holds a two-shot advantage as the leaders make the turn at Kiawah Island.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 May 2021, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,755 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/5446150
Harrington: four birdies and an eagle on Sunday (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Harrington: four birdies and an eagle on Sunday (file photo).
Harrington: four birdies and an eagle on Sunday (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON AND Shane Lowry are both on track for a top 10 finish after putting on their Sunday best at the PGA Championship.

Playing together, the Irish pair both shot final rounds of three-under par 69 to share the early clubhouse lead at Kiawah Island on two-under par.

They currently sit tied fifth, five shots behind leader Phil Mickelson who is seven-under through nine holes.

Bidding to become the oldest Major winner in golf history, Mickelson is two shots clear of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen on five-under, with Kevin Streelman alone in fourth place on three-under.

Harrington’s finish is set to be his best at a Major since he finished two shots behind winner Webb Simpson at the 2012 US Open at Olympic Club.

The three-time Major champion got his day off to a perfect start with an eagle three on the second hole, and backed it up with a birdie on the third to launch his climb up the leaderboard.

Back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth dented that early momentum, but Harrington was undeterred, and made two more birdies to make the turn at two-under for the tournament.

An opportunity to close the gap even further slipped by when he missed a 16-foot birdie putt at the 13th.

But Harrington responded with a highlight-reel moment at the next, chipping in from the left rough for a birdie at the par-three 14th, before closing out his card with a bogey and three pars.

For Lowry, Sunday’s performance alongside Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is set to be another huge boost in his quest to climb the world rankings and play his way onto Harrington’s team for September’s match in Whistling Straits.

A rollercoaster start saw Lowry make three birdies and three bogeys in his first six holes before a birdie at the ninth to move to level par for the tournament.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Two more birdies followed at the 12th and the par-five 16th before one final opportunity at the last when a six-footer for birdie just trickled by.

See the latest leaderboard here >

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie