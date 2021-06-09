BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Pádraig Harrington misses out by a shot in US Open qualifying bid

Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley were among the other big names to miss out on Torrey Pines.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 8:52 AM
15 minutes ago 284 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5461416
Harrington: missed out by a shot (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Harrington: missed out by a shot (file photo).
Harrington: missed out by a shot (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WILL not tee up at next week’s US Open after he missed out on a qualifying place by just one shot on Tuesday.

The three-time Major champion shot a second-round of four-under par 68 in the 36-hole qualifier in Ohio.

But with only the top 16 making the cut for the field in Torrey Pines, Harrington finished in a tie for 18th place.

Other players who missed out on Tuesday included 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and the out-of-form Rickie Fowler, who has tumbled down to 87th in the world rankings.

Fowler, who finished tied for eighth place at last month’s PGA Championship but also failed to qualify for this year’s Masters, has not missed a US Open since 2010.

A trio of South African players — Erik van Rooyen, Charl Schwartzel and Dylan Frittelli — all secured qualifying spots.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie