Pádraig Harrington misses out by a shot in US Open qualifying bid

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON WILL not tee up at next week’s US Open after he missed out on a qualifying place by just one shot on Tuesday.

The three-time Major champion shot a second-round of four-under par 68 in the 36-hole qualifier in Ohio.

But with only the top 16 making the cut for the field in Torrey Pines, Harrington finished in a tie for 18th place.

Other players who missed out on Tuesday included 2011 PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and the out-of-form Rickie Fowler, who has tumbled down to 87th in the world rankings.

Fowler, who finished tied for eighth place at last month’s PGA Championship but also failed to qualify for this year’s Masters, has not missed a US Open since 2010.

A trio of South African players — Erik van Rooyen, Charl Schwartzel and Dylan Frittelli — all secured qualifying spots.

© – AFP, 2021

