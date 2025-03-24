Advertisement
SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host hurling league finals, Croke Park football deciders confirmed

Cork will host Tipperary on Sunday week.
2.37pm, 24 Mar 2025

THE DIVISION 1A and 1B hurling league finals willl be played as a double-header in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday 6 April.

The Leeside venue will host Cork against Tipperary at 4pm in the Division 1A decider, preceded by Offaly against Waterford at 1.45pm in the Division 1B showdown.

The GAA have also announced fixture details for the four Allianz football league finals this weekend.

The Division 2 decider between Monaghan and Roscommon has been shifted to the main Saturday night slot, preceded by Wexford and Limerick clashing in Division 4.

Then on Sunday, the main game is the Division 1 meeting of Kerry and Mayo, with the curtain-raiser of the Division 3 final between Kildare and Offaly.

All six games will be live on TG4. 

The Division 2 hurling final will be held in Inniskeen this Saturday between Down and Kildare, with the venues for the Division 3 and 4 finals yet to be confirmed.

