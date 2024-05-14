Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is bowled by Ireland's Mark Adair (not pictured) during the third T20 international. Niall Carson/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
T20I Cricket

Ireland come up short as Pakistan chase down series win in Clontarf

Pakistan eased to their victory target of 179 with 18 balls remaining.
8.24pm, 14 May 2024
224
0

Ireland 178/7

Pakistan 181/4 (17 overs)

Pakistan won by six wickets

PAKISTAN DOMINATED IRELAND to claim a six-wicket win in their T20 series decider in Dublin on Tuesday.

Pakistan eased to their victory target of 179 with 18 balls remaining as a second-wicket partnership of 139 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam proved decisive.

Rizwan’s 56 from 38 balls was his 28th T20 fifty on the international stage, while skipper Babar smashed five sixes – including four from a Ben White over – and six fours in his 42-ball 75.

Ireland’s total of 178 for seven was built around a second-wicket partnership of 85 from 49 balls between Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker.

Tucker hit 13 fours and a six in a 41-ball 73, but Ireland failed to take full advantage of being 95 for one at the halfway stage.

Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a superb spell of three for 14 from four overs, removing Ross Adair, Neil Rock and Mark Adair.

Harry Tector’s 30 produced late defiance, but the target proved well within Pakistan’s reach, who responded from losing the opening match of the series to take it 2-1.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     