Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Wilfried Zaha nets winner as Palace beat Wolves, Forest frustrate Brighton

Crystal Palace came from behind to seal the win.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 10:43 PM
Wilfried Zaha after the game.
CRYSTAL PALACE CAME from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Wolves at Selhurst Park.

Adama Traore broke the deadlock on 31 minutes as the hosts struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half.

But Eberechi Eze shifted the momentum two minutes after the restart when he nodded in Michael Olise’s cross.

Wilfried Zaha handed Palace the win, firing past Jose Sa to seal all three points and his side’s second consecutive home victory.

Ireland U21 international Joe Hodge featured for the third game in a row for Wolves, arriving off the bench in the 58th minute. 

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager.

Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Struggling Forest failed to register an effort on target but moved a point and a place above East Midlands rivals Leicester after doggedly digging in to claim only a sixth point of a difficult campaign to date.

Brighton remain seventh having failed to score in three successive games, while they have taken just two points from a possible 12 since the appointment of head coach De Zerbi a month ago.

Profligate Albion managed 19 attempts at goal but, aside from expertly clawing away from Gross nine minutes from time, England World Cup hopeful Henderson was rarely tested.

Press Association

