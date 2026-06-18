The Palestine FA wants to make clear it has not 'given its blessing' to the Ireland-Israel game

SINN FÉIN HAS accused the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) of seeking to “misrepresent the voices of Palestinian people” after the Palestinian FA today said that it does not endorse the upcoming Ireland-Israel fixture taking place.

Last week, the FAI confirmed that it had secured Uefa’s approval to hold the upcoming home fixture between the Republic of Ireland’s men’s soccer team and Israel in a neutral venue abroad.

The decision comes despite a campaign supported by politicians, fans and some of the FAI’s member clubs to boycott the fixture.

In confirming the move of the fixture abroad, the FAI said it had “been in communication with the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) regarding the fulfilment of the fixtures” and that the PFA had provided a statement.

The statement from the PFA shared by the FAI noted that the Palestinian football body “affirms its respect for the decision made by the Football Association of Ireland within the framework of its sporting and international obligations”.

In a statement shared today on social media, however, the PFA said that it wanted to “clarify recent media reports and public commentary concerning the forthcoming Uefa Nations League fixture between the Republic of Ireland and Israel”.

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Among the clarifications the PFA highlighted was that, “the PFA has not issued any statement endorsing, approving, or supporting the decision to proceed with the match.”

It added: “Any interpretation suggesting that the PFA has given its blessing to the fixture does not accurately reflect our position.”

Palestine Football Association Statement

The Palestine Football Association (PFA) wishes to clarify recent media reports and public commentary concerning the forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixture between the Republic of Ireland and Israel, following references made to the PFA… pic.twitter.com/w7fTxe8hIT — Palestine Football Association (@Palestine_fa) June 18, 2026

The PFA says in its statement that it has “a long-standing principle of respecting the autonomy of fellow national associations” and that every association must “determine how it navigates its own sporting, legal, and regulatory obligations”.

However, the statement adds that this policy “should not be misconstrued as endorsement of any particular decision”.

Stop The Game

Responding to the PFA’s statement today, Sinn Fein TD Joanna Byrne said she welcomed the clarification that the association does not endorse the game.

Byrne went on to criticise the FAI for what she claimed was a “contemptible sleight of hand”.

“Today’s clarification from the Palestinian FA that they do not endorse Ireland playing Israel exposes the FAI’s despicable attempts to misrepresent the voices of Palestinian people as cover for their own cowardice,” she said.

“The FAI’s actions last week in seeking to manipulate and wholly misrepresent the views of the Palestinian FA need to be called out and condemned outright.”

Byrne added that the campaign to force a boycott of the game would continue.

The FAI has been contacted for comment.

Written by Rónán Duffy and posted on TheJournal.ie